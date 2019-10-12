The Fiend ambushes Seth Rollins during his match with Roman Reigns
Video Details
With the No. 1 pick in the 2019 WWE Draft on the line in a match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown, The Fiend made his presence known, dragging Seth Rollins beneath the ring before standing tall atop the ramp.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879