WWE Worlds Collide 2020 results

Check out full WWE Worlds Collide results below. Streaming live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, the WWE Network special event features NXT and NXT UK going head to head in a battle for brand supremacy. The two top factions on each brand, Undisputed ERA and Imperium, will go face off in an Eight-Man Tag Team battle, NXT Champion Rhea Ripley renews her rivalry with Toni Storm, #DIY reunites for a dream match against Moustache Mountain and more!

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Jordan Devlin def. Angel Garza (c), Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Travis Banks

Article continues below ...

Finn Bálor def. Ilja Dragunov (RESULTS)

Pre-Show Match

Kay Lee Ray def. Mia Yim (RESULTS)

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Imperium (NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner)

NXT Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm

#DIY vs. Moustache Mountain