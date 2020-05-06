WWE Superstars unite with other professional sports stars in initiative honoring frontline healthcare workers

John Cena, Charlotte Flair and Triple H are uniting with other sports stars to honor inspiring healthcare workers as part of “The Real Heroes Project.”

WWE and 13 other professional sports leagues announced the launch of the collaborative initiative to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE Superstars were joined by the New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and many other athletes in dedicating their ring gear and uniforms to a special healthcare hero who is helping their community on the forefront of this global crisis.

John Cena leaned on his “Never Give Up” motto and placed a photo of Dr. Evan Shannon on his shirt to pay homage to the healthcare worker’s selfless bravery.

The Queen recognized a “true Queen” in Jill Cardone and etched the Registered Nurse’s name on her ring gear.

Triple H paid tribute to the incredible sacrifice of Lisseth DeGracia and placed her name across his well-known jacket.

With the help of creative agency 72andSunny, creative production company Hecho Studios, and media publication Adweek, the multi-league public service announcement debuted May 6 across league and team platforms. Starting today, each participating athlete will share a personal thank you message to their healthcare hero on social media utilizing #TheRealHeroes. Throughout the PSA and personal tributes, athletes will cover their name on their jerseys or uniforms and replace it with the name of their healthcare hero.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the sports world has supported their local and national communities in their own respective efforts. Through “The Real Heroes Project,” the sports community will come together to salute heroic individuals across the healthcare system.

The sports world invites fans around the world to join these world-class athletes on social media and dedicate their personal jerseys and team apparel to a frontline individual using the hashtag #TheRealHeroes.