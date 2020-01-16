WWE Superstars celebrate Moving Day with BT Sport

WWE Superstars were out in full force for BT Sport Moving Day as the network is the new home of WWE in the United Kingdom with Raw, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK airing weekly on BT Sport..

The network pulled out all the stops as the 3:16 express bus and even Undertaker’s hearse helped pull off the move.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon called into The Bump from London earlier today to detail the excitement around Moving Day for BT Sport.

Article continues below ...

Superstars also competed in the ring with United States Champion Andrade taking on Sheamus, NXT UK’s own Moustache Mountain & Ilja Dragunov squaring off with Gallus and Charlotte Flair going toe-to-toe with Nikki Cross.