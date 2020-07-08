WWE’s The Bumpy Awards People’s Choice voting now open
Get ready for the most prestigious award show in the history of weekly Wednesday morning WWE programming!
That’s right, the first-annual Bumpy Awards are coming, celebrating amazing, hilarious and unexpected moments on WWE’s The Bump as well as honoring incredible Superstars and matches of the half-year.
The Bumpies ceremony kicks off Wednesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. ET on WWE Network and all of WWE’s social platforms, but the celebrations start early with five Bumpies People’s Choice categories voted on by you, the WWE Universe!
Make your voice heard by voting on the five Bumpies categories below before the voting period ends Sunday, July 19, and be sure to tune in to the first-ever (and hopefully not last-ever) Bumpy Awards on Wednesday, July 29, to find out who won these and other exciting categories.
Vote: Tag Team of the Half-Year
The Street Profits
Sasha Banks & Bayley
The New Day
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
Imperium
Vote: Rivalry of the Half-Year
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
Vote: In-Ring Match of the Half-Year
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania)
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania)
Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals (SmackDown, June 12, 2020)
Edge vs. Randy Orton (The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, WWE Backlash)
Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Vote: Cinematic Match of the Half-Year
Boneyard Match (WrestleMania)
Firefly Fun House Match (WrestleMania)
Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano – One Final Beat (WWE NXT, April 8, 2020)
The Viking Profits vs. Ninjas (WWE Backlash)
Vote: Superstar of the Half-Year
Adam Cole
Keith Lee
Charlotte Flair
Drew McIntyre
Otis
Bayley
Asuka
Io Shirai
Braun Strowman
Becky Lynch