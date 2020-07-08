WWE’s The Bumpy Awards People’s Choice voting now open

Get ready for the most prestigious award show in the history of weekly Wednesday morning WWE programming!

That’s right, the first-annual Bumpy Awards are coming, celebrating amazing, hilarious and unexpected moments on WWE’s The Bump as well as honoring incredible Superstars and matches of the half-year.

The Bumpies ceremony kicks off Wednesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. ET on WWE Network and all of WWE’s social platforms, but the celebrations start early with five Bumpies People’s Choice categories voted on by you, the WWE Universe!

Article continues below ...

Make your voice heard by voting on the five Bumpies categories below before the voting period ends Sunday, July 19, and be sure to tune in to the first-ever (and hopefully not last-ever) Bumpy Awards on Wednesday, July 29, to find out who won these and other exciting categories.

Vote: Tag Team of the Half-Year

The Street Profits

Sasha Banks & Bayley

The New Day

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Imperium

Vote: Rivalry of the Half-Year

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Vote: In-Ring Match of the Half-Year

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania)

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals (SmackDown, June 12, 2020)

Edge vs. Randy Orton (The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, WWE Backlash)

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Vote: Cinematic Match of the Half-Year

Boneyard Match (WrestleMania)

Firefly Fun House Match (WrestleMania)

Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano – One Final Beat (WWE NXT, April 8, 2020)

The Viking Profits vs. Ninjas (WWE Backlash)

Vote: Superstar of the Half-Year

Adam Cole

Keith Lee

Charlotte Flair

Drew McIntyre

Otis

Bayley

Asuka

Io Shirai

Braun Strowman

Becky Lynch