WWE 205 Live: Oct. 18, 2019

As the dust settles from the WWE Draft and the face of WWE 205 Live has changed, Oney Lorcan, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari — each vying for an opportunity at the NXT Cruiserweight Championship — will square off in a Triple Threat Match.

Epic Cruiserweight collision set for tonight!

Drew Gulak, The Lucha House Party, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo and even Drake Maverick have all been drafted away from WWE 205 Live, leaving a vacancy for new and remaining Superstars to prove they have what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the Cruiserweight division. Tonight, WWE 205 Live veterans Oney Lorcan, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari will collide in a Triple Threat Match. While the bout does not guarantee a title opportunity, each Superstar hopes to prove they have what it takes to challenge Lio Rush for the NXT Crusierweight Championship.

