WWE 205 Live: Oct. 11, 2019

Tomorrow night on WWE 205 Live, former friends Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick renew their intense rivalry and square off in a No Disqualification Match. Plus, Drew Gulak looks to rebound when he teams up with Tony Nese against Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch after losing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Tozawa and Kendrick look to settle their differences

When WWE 205 Live began, The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa engaged in a brutal rivalry after Tozawa rejected The Man with a Plan’s offer to become The Japanese Superstar’s mentor. That animosity eventually gave way to mutual respect and a partnership that saw both Superstars have each other’s backs as well as prop one another up.

However, that friendship has recently been shattered after Tozawa intervened in Kendrick’s conflict with Gentleman Jack Gallagher, reigniting one of WWE 205 Live’s most storied rivalries. Tomorrow night, Tozawa and Kendrick with battle in a No Disqualification Match to prove once and for all who is the better Superstar.

Gulak & Nese aim to rebound

This past week on WWE NXT, Drew Gulak lost the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in a battle with Lio Rush. Two weeks ago on WWE 205 Live, Gulak and his associate Tony Nese collided with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a hard-hitting tag team match that saw Lorcan and Burch emerge victorious. However, Gulak and The Premier Athlete are not content with sitting on the sidelines and plan to reclaim their momentum in a rematch with Lorcan and Burch.

Can Gulak and Nese get back on track, or is the hard-hitting duo of Lorcan and Burch too much to handle? Don’t miss The Most Exciting Hour on Television, WWE 205 Live, streaming live Friday at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network immediately after Friday Night SmackDown on FOX