On This Day: WrestleMania VI featured a legendary ‘Title vs. Title’ match

But before we get to WrestleMania 36, let’s take a look back at WrestleMania VI, held on April 1, 1990 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada – the first-ever WrestleMania held outside of the United States.

WrestleMania VI featured a who’s who of WWE Hall of Famers, with legends such as Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, Jimmy Snuka, Andre the Giant and more, all on the same card.

Even some of the early-card featured WWE legends, such as Mr. Perfect, who put his “perfect” record on the line against Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake.

The result was Mr. Perfect’s first official loss via pinfall.

We also got to watch Bret Hart and the Hart Foundation take on The Bolsheviks – Boris Zhukov and Nikolai Volkoff – in tag team action.

Hart and Jim Neidhart emerged with the win.

We even enjoyed some live music at the historic event, courtesy of the Rhythm and Blues tag team duo of The Honky Tonk Man and Greg Valentine, who debuted a new song.

A unique moment, indeed, but WrestleMania is always good for a few of those – it’s what makes the event special.

The main event of the night featured Hulk Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior, two of the most successful figures in wrestling history in a ‘Title vs Title’ match.

The Ultimate Warrior entered the match as the WWE Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion, while Hogan entered as the WWE World Heavyweight champion.

Relive the full match below.

Warrior took the title from Hogan on this night, and the two legends would have a feud that lasted for years.

Here’s a recap of the entire event: