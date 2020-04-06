Tyson Fury calls out new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on social media

Might the WWE Universe see a showdown between Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury someday down the line? It could be in the cards if the new WWE Champion and The Gypsy King have anything to say about it.

McIntyre mentioned Fury’s name — as well as Celtic football legend Chris Sutton — in an interview with talkSPORT as potential opponents he’d like to face. Fury responded almost immediately on Instagram.

“First I say congratulations and what a fantastic job,” Fury wrote. “Secondly I accept his challenge anytime any place, anywhere.”

Article continues below ...

While McIntyre is riding high after conquering Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Title, Fury has also had his share of massive victories in recent months. The undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion vanquished undefeated WBC Champion Deontay Wilder by TKO in February and knocked off Braun Strowman in his WWE debut at Crown Jewel last November.