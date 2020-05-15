Tyler Breeze returns to the ring against Tehuti Miles

Tyler Breeze is back in action tonight on 205 Live, and he figures to be a tough challenge for WWE Performance Center standout Tehuti Miles.

Prince Pretty returns for his first in-ring competition in more than a month to take on Miles, who is making his 205 Live debut. Miles has been cutting his teeth as of late with appearances on Raw and NXT, but facing Breeze — one of the most experienced competitors in WWE’s Cruiserweight Division — figures to be an especially challenging test.

Can Breeze pick up the victory against Miles? Check out 205 Live tonight at 10/9 C to find out.