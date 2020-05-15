Tony Nese and Jack Gallagher take their grudge to the ring tonight on 205 Live

After warring for weeks, Tony Nese and Jack Gallagher will look to settle the score tonight on 205 Live.

Their grudge began two months ago during the 10-man Elimination Tag Team Match between the 205 Live originals and NXT Cruiserweights. Both men tagged themselves in at different points while the other was the legal man, leading to an argument that led to Nese’s elimination.

While both Superstars have been eliminated from contention in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, Nese most recently showed a mean streak and serendipitously helped Gallagher. Viciously ambushing Isaiah “Swerve” Scott prior to his match with Gallagher, The Premier Athlete made “Swerve” easy pickings for Gallagher to earn a victory.

Article continues below ...

Be sure to tune in to see who prevails tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!