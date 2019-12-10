Titus O’Neil set to celebrate 10th anniversary of Joy of Giving event

Titus O’Neil, along with his Bullard Family Foundation (BFF), have partnered with Metropolitan Ministries this holiday season to provide food, toys and support services to more than 30,000 families across three counties in the Tampa area. The collaboration culminates on Saturday, Dec. 21, with the Joy of Giving HOPE parade around the Sligh Middle School neighborhood.

The annual Joy of Giving event traditionally was held at Raymond James Stadium in past years, but the desire is to make transformational change to the Sligh Middle School neighborhood where BFF has focused much of its resources and efforts and to provide joy and hope to more families throughout Tampa Bay.

To make a regional impact and reach 30,000 families, BFF joined Metropolitan Ministries to help with their annual Holiday Tent, which provides food, toys, and services to families in a unique and uplifting setting. In addition, one pre-selected deserving family from Pinellas, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties will receive a car from BFF to enable work transportation.

Article continues below ...

The Gasparilla-style parade featuring Krewe floats will kick off the Joy of Giving celebration, which will benefit students and their families at Sligh, Foster Elementary and Carter G. Woodson. The parade will feature Gasparilla Krewe floats, marching bands and corporate partners. Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn will serve as Grand Marshal, along with the Powe family from Revealing Truth Ministries, which was the driving force behind the original Joy of Giving event a decade ago.

“I cannot think of a more fitting way to celebrate this milestone decade of giving,” O’Neil said, noting the Joy of Giving’s 10th anniversary. “Our partners are leaders in the region for showing what true corporate social responsibility and collaboration look like. I am humbled by the growth and the impact we all make together. And I am especially excited about our partnership with Metropolitan Ministries because we are able to help more families.”