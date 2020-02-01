The Bella Twins guest star on Nickelodeon’s “The Substitute”

The Bella Twins guest starred on Nickelodeon’s “The Substitute” on Friday, as Nikki Bella played the part of three unrecognizable characters.

In the latest episode, Nikki goes incognito as an eccentric gym teacher who brings her dog-training techniques to the field, an awkward speech teacher preoccupied with her maid of honor duties and a clown-obsessed career counselor. Meanwhile, Brie Bella directs traffic from the control room.

The series features Hollywood special effects artists transforming celebrities into undercover substitutes to surprise unsuspecting kids in schools, camps and other locations. After a day full of ridiculous mayhem, the substitute is revealed, and the featured location receives a $25,000 donation.

Earlier this week, The Bellas announced in a People Magazine exclusive that they are both pregnant.