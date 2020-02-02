Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai (Street Fight)

Anything goes in the next chapter of the bitter rivalry between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai, as the two will clash in a Street Fight at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

The bad blood between the former best friends can be traced back to NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Kai betrayed her best friend during the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match, brutally attacking Nox, targeting her injured knee and putting her out of action for nearly two months. When Nox returned in January during a Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women’s Championship, Kai was not far behind, ruthlessly yanking Nox off the top rope and eliminating her from the match. Kai added insult to injury by hurling the brace she tore off Nox’s knee at TakeOver at her former friend.

The two friends turned bitter rivals finally met in the squared circle on the Jan. 29 edition of NXT. In what turned out to be more of a brawl than a wrestling match, Kai tried to use everything at her disposal to once again maim Nox. However, thanks to a timely distraction from Candice LeRae, Nox was able to give Kai a taste of her own medicine, clobbering Dakota with the knee brace to pick up the victory.

With the rulebook thrown out the window, to what lengths will these two go to bring their rivalry to an end? Find out at NXT TakeOver: Portland, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network Sunday, Feb. 16, at 7 ET/4 PT!