Seth Rollins to hold “sermon” on Monday Night Raw

Come one, come all: The Monday Night Messiah is holding his first sermon.

Hot off the heels of a decisive (if slightly underhanded) Eight-Man Tag Team victory, Seth Rollins will host a “sermon” this Monday on Raw. What, exactly, The Monday Night Messiah will preach to the masses is anybody’s guess, and Rollins is keeping his cards close to the vest on this one. Nevertheless, this Monday, he intends to lay out the path to salvation before us. Who will walk it?