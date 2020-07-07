Raw: July 6, 2020

Tonight on Raw, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will clash in a Champion vs. Champion Match. With both Superstars preparing for title defenses at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, who will prove themselves to be the superior champion? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

When you mess with one member of “The Golden Role Models,” the other won’t be far behind. After Asuka derailed Sasha Banks’ match against Io Shirai with a green mist attack, Bayley & The Boss were livid and promised that The Empress of Tomorrow was going to pay.

Banks and Asuka are on a collision course for a Raw Women’s Championship showdown at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, but the SmackDown Women’s Champion will have a chance to send the first message. Asuka will look to regroup after Banks pinned the Raw Women’s Champion in a Mixed Tag Team Match on last week’s Raw.

Who will reign supreme when the two elite titleholders battle on the red brand?

Decision weighs on Dolph Ziggler

After demanding a WWE Championship Match against Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler is getting his wish. But now he’s tasked with the pressure of choosing the stipulation for their encounter at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The ever-confident McIntyre agreed to give his former tag team partner that power during last week’s double contract signing, but chaos broke loose before Ziggler made his choice.

As a veteran with experience competing in virtually every match type, Ziggler has a multitude of options to serve his bid to become WWE Champion, but he also must be careful not to seal his own fate with a stipulation that favors McIntyre. Nearly 10 years to the day since LeBron James announced his momentous decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat, Ziggler, a Cleveland, Ohio, native, faces what might be the biggest decision of his career as well.

Mysterio seeks payback against Rollins in tag team action

Rey Mysterio has pledged an “eye for an eye” against Seth Rollins. Will Mysterio get the payback he covets in his return to the ring tonight on Raw when he teams up with Aleister Black to face Rollins & Murphy?

The Monday Night Messiah threatened Mysterio’s career two months ago with a heinous assault, grinding his eye into the corner of the steel stairs. The megalomaniacal Rollins later described the incident as an unfortunate necessity — one that allowed him to realize a moment of catharsis.

With Mysterio on the shelf, his son Dominik has courageously defended his father’s honor against Rollins. Dominik, who hasn’t been spared The Monday Night Messiah’s wrath either, will be with his father for his return to action.

Black has also taken up arms in Mysterio’s defense, though he and Humberto Carrillo were defeated by Rollins and his disciple last week. Rollins sent a clear message afterward, dressing Carrillo in one of Mysterio’s masks before executing a vicious Stomp on the steel steps.

Mysterio has surely been relishing this chance ever since Rollins took him out, but will he be in the condition to capitalize?

Big Show looks to get his hands on Orton in Six-Man Tag Team Match

Big Show called out Randy Orton and didn’t get The Legend Killer, but he only needed to wait a week. The World’s Largest Athlete has a chance to get his hands on The Viper tonight when he joins forces with The Viking Raiders to take on Orton, Andrade & Angel Garza.

Big Show demanded for Orton to face him, but instead, Ric Flair warned The World’s Largest Athlete that he was treading into dangerous territory and would end up like Edge and Christian. Flair left Andrade & Garza to circle Show like hyenas before The Viking Raiders evened the odds.

Big Show isn’t the only one entering this match with motivation, as Erik & Ivar will be in search of redemption after Andrade & Garza put their differences aside to score a win over them last week.

Will Big Show make good on his threats, or will he fall victim to the same fate that so many legends have suffered against Orton? And will Andrade & Garza be able to stay on the same page or will their combustible relationship boil over once again?