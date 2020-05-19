Paul Heyman shares photo of himself and Michael Jordan

Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you my client: Michael Jordan?

Several iconic Superstars have been Paul Heyman Guys, but did The Advocate’s clientele nearly extend to the hardwood to include legendary 14-time NBA All-Star Michael Jordan? That’s exactly what the WWE Universe was left to ponder after Heyman used Instagram to share an old photograph of himself and Jordan together.

“At some point in their careers, doesn’t every #GOAT aspire to be a #PaulHeymanGuy?” Heyman wrote on Instagram.

Heyman’s post comes on the heels of the conclusion of ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a docuseries chronicling Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty.