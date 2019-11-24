Check out full WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 results below. Streaming live from Allstate Arena in Chicago, Ill., the WWE Network special event features two WarGames Matches, including a Women’s WarGames Match for the first time ever, as well as Finn Bálor return to NXT action and a match to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series.

First-ever Women’s WarGames Match

Team Ripley (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai) def. Team Baszler (NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Bianca Belair & Io Shirai)

Article continues below ...

Pre-Show Match

Angel Garza def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (RESULTS | PHOTOS)

WarGames Match

Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & ???) vs. The Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong & NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor

Triple Threat Match – Winner to challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest