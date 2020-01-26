NXT Champion Adam Cole’s TakeOver: Portland challenger to be named this Wednesday on USA Network

WWE COO Triple H announced during his post-Worlds Collide interview on Facebook Live that NXT Champion Adam Cole’s TakeOver: Portland challenger will be revealed this Wednesday during NXT on USA Network.

The Game said that NXT General Manager William Regal is working on something “pretty epic” for the title match at the Feb. 16 WWE Network special. Just what does he have in store for the leader of Undisputed ERA? Find out this Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!