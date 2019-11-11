Minnesota Vikings’ Stefon Diggs sports cleats inspired by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Stefon Diggs is channeling his inner Rattlesnake on the gridiron.

The Vikings wide receiver sported a pair of custom cleats with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s likeness, created by the popular artist Mache (@mache275) ahead of Minnesota’s “Sunday Night Football” contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Diggs has already shown a penchant for sports-entertainment-inspired footwear. He wore ECW-themed cleats — also designed by Mache — for Minnesota’s game at Philadelphia last season.

Mache also created the sneakers worn by Kofi Kingston during his memorable WWE Championship victory over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 this past April, and he hooked up Diggs’ teammate, Kyle Rudolph, with Undertaker-themed cleats in 2017.