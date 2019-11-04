Lacey Evans returns to “Military Makeover with Montel”

Former United States Marine and WWE Superstar Lacey Evans is set to return to Lifetime’s “Military Makeover with Montel” this season. She previously appeared on an episode during the first season.

The Sassy Southern Belle will join host Montel Williams – a fellow former Marine and Navy officer himself – for an episode later this season. The show honors veterans and service members by enlisting designers, contractors, landscapers and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country.

Evans will appear on an episode later this season. The new season premieres Friday, Nov. 8. Check your local listing for showtimes.