Finn Bálor vs. Ilja Dragunov

Finn Bálor is poised to take on Ilja Dragunov when the Superstars of NXT go head-to-head with the Superstars of NXT UK in a battle for brand supremacy at WWE Worlds Collide 2020.

NXT’s Prince has been on an absolute mission since he returned to the black-and-gold brand and ignited a chaotic rivalry with Johnny Gargano. Meanwhile, Dragunov has been bringing his unique intensity to the world of NXT UK, most recently joining forces with Gallus in a rivalry against Imperium and defeating that faction’s Alexander Wolfe in a brutal No Disqualification Match.

The ruthless Bálor is on the top of his game and will stop at nothing to secure victory, but can he contend with the completely unpredictable Menacing Muscovite?

Article continues below ...

Find out at WWE Worlds Collide, streaming live on Saturday, Jan. 25, beginning at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!