Daniel Bryan returns to Friday Night SmackDown

Is he back? “YES!”

For the first time since suffering a tough defeat to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Strap Match for the Universal Title at Royal Rumble, Daniel Bryan will return to Friday Night SmackDown. Bryan, whose body was covered in wounds after the contest, openly contemplated if his in-ring career was “worth it” following the defeat, but the leader of The “Yes!” Movement will be back on SmackDown this week.

What will he have to say following such a tough defeat and open contemplation of what’s next? Find out this Friday night on FOX!