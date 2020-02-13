Chelsea Green looks to relaunch against Kayden Carter next Wednesday

After Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green two weeks ago, The Robert Stone Brand will “relaunch” next Wednesday with a rematch between the two Superstars.

The fiery Filipina caught Green off guard with a roll-up in their first encounter, leaving Green furious and sending Stone back to the drawing board. Will the relaunch of Chelsea Green pay off, or will Carter make Green & Stone’s plans go up in smoke once again?

Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!