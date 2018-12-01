Tudor leads No. 9 Oregon State past overmatched La Salle

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Kat Tudor had a season-high 24 points and nine rebounds and No. 9 Oregon State easily dispatched winless La Salle 100-46 on Saturday.

The Beavers (6-1) led the overmatched Explorers (0-7) by as many as 55 points in the second half. Taya Corosdale had 11 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for Oregon State, which had five players in double figures.

La Salle was led by freshman Janay Sanders with a season-high 12 points.

Oregon State’s lone loss this season came against No. 1 Notre Dame at the Vancouver Showcase last weekend.

La Salle, coming off a 58-43 loss at home to Drexel, is winless so far in its first season under coach Mountain MacGillivray.

NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE 80, LOUISIANA TECH 44

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kianna Ibis led a balanced attack with 13 points and 13 players scored for Arizona State in a win over Louisiana Tech.

Courtney Ekmark added 12 points with five assists and Char Johnson-Chapman scored 10 with nine rebounds for the Sun Devils (4-2).

Keiunna Walker had 12 points and Kierra Anthony 11 for the Bulldogs (4-3), who went 1 of 9 from 3-point range and shot just 33 percent overall.