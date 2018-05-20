Tolliver, Delle Donne lead Mystics to 82-75 win over Fever

WASHINGTON (AP) Kristi Toliver hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and Elena Delle Donne had 13 points and seven assists to help the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 82-75 on Sunday.

Delle Donne hit Toliver for a 3 to make it 82-73 with 1:08 remaining. The Fever (0-2) trailed by as many as 14 points early in the fourth quarter, but Candice Dupree made a jumper and then a runner in the lane 26 seconds later to pull the Fever within six with 1:25 to play.

Monique Curry and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt scored 11 points apiece for Washington (1-0), which made 11 of 25 from 3-point range and 15 of 16 free throws.

Natalie Achonwa had career highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana. Dupree scored 13 points with 10 boards.

The Fever outrebounded Washington 39-27 but missed nine of 25 free-throw attempts and were 5 of 15 from 3-point range.

