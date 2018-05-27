Toliver, bench help Mystics rally to beat Lynx

WASHINGTON (AP) Kristi Toliver had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Washington‘ backups scored 58 points to help the Mystics overcome an 18-point deficit and beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-78 on Sunday.

Rookie Myisha Hines-Allen had season highs of 15 points and 13 rebounds, and fellow reserves Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins scored 14 points apiece for the Mystics (4-0). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added nine points, on 4-of-4 shooting, in five minutes off the bench.

Back-to-back baskets by Sylvia Fowles gave the Lynx (2-2) a 24-6 lead before Toliver hit her first 3 late in the first quarter that ignited Washington, which scored 35 second-quarter points take a 46-39 lead into the break. Maya Moore scored 10 of her 18 points in the third quarter and Minnesota led 68-66 going into the fourth.

Article continues below ...

Toliver hit back-to-back 3s to give the Mystics a 74-73 lead with six minutes to go and found Atkins for 3 that pushed the lead into double figures with 2:15 remaining.

Fowles had 17 points, on 8-of-8 shooting, and eight rebounds for the defending champion Lynx. Minnesota swept the Mystics last year in the league semifinals.

STORM 105, ACES 98

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Breanna Stewart had 23 points and nine rebounds, Jewell Loyd added 20 and nine assists and Seattle beat Las Vegas in the Aces’ first game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Natasha Howard added 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis had 13 and Sue Bird 10 for the Storm (3-1). No. 1 overall draft pick A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas (0-3) with a season-high 27 points.

SPARKS 80, MERCURY 72

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Chelsea Gray had 23 points and nine assists and Nneka Ogwumike scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting in Los Angeles’ victory over Phoenix.

Odyssey Sims added 14 points for the Sparks (3-1). Candace Parker had 10 in her season debut after missing the first three games with a back injury. Sancho Lyttle led Phoenix (2-2) with 20 points.