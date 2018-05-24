Sylvia Fowles has 23 points, 20 rebounds in Lynx’s win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Sylvia Fowles had 23 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota’s first 20-20 game and the Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 76-68 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota closed the first half with a 13-0 run for a 46-21 lead. Fowles had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in the half.

Maya Moore added 12 points, and Seimone Augustus chipped in 11 for Minnesota (1-1). Rebekkah Brunson and Fowles combined for 33 rebounds – equaling Dallas’ total.

Elizabeth Cambage had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas (1-2). Skylar Diggins-Smith was just 4-of-15 shooting for 12 points, and Kayla Thornton had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

STORM 87, MERCURY 71

PHOENIX (AP) – Jewell Loyd scored 29 points in Seattle’s victory over Phoenix.

Sue Bird capped the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer to extend Seattle’s lead to 46-33. The Storm outscored Phoenix 31-13 in the second quarter after the Mercury opened the game on a 13-2 run.

Alysha Clark added 16 points for Seattle (1-1) and Bird finished with 11.

Diana Taurasi led Phoenix (2-1) with 23 points, and Brittney had 18.

DREAM 81, SKY 63

CHICAGO (AP) – Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points to help Atlanta beat Chicago.

Brittney Sykes scored 13 points, Elizabeth Williams and had 11 for the Dream (1-1).

Allie Quigley had 13 points for the Sky (2-1).