Storm head to Dallas seeking sixth straight win

While the Dallas Wings are collectively trying to find their shot, the Seattle Storm made theirs from beyond the 3-point line at a record pace in Thursday’s rout of the Las Vegas Aces in a WNBA game at home.

Seattle (5-1) takes a five-game winning streak into its game at Dallas (2-3) on Saturday night after beating Las Vegas 101-74 because of a hot shooting performance that resulted in a league-record 17 3-pointers.

Seven players contributed to the barrage, making 17 of 26 from beyond the arc. Shooting guard Jewell Loyd made the most, going 5 of 6 from that range.

“In this league, every now and then you’re in one of these games,” said Seattle’s Sue Bird, who made 3 of 4 three-pointers and finished with 11 points and a season-high nine assists. “For us today it’s a culmination of we’ve been playing pretty well and we’re at home. We got comfortable early.

“Jewell got us going in the first quarter. We set a tone and kind of maintained it. That was nice and good to see because there could be some letups in games like this.”

Dallas is averaging a respectable 82.8 points per game, which i fifth in the WNBA. But the Wings are not happy about shooting 40.4 percent from the field, the 10th-best mark in a league of 12 teams.

The Wings are coming off a recent 1-2 road trip in which they shot only 36 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range.

They also average 16.4 turnovers per game.

“I’ve always said it’ll take about 5-6 games for that to happen,” Dallas coach Fred Williams said of the learning curve to start the season.

Dallas has also tried to adapt to the addition of center Liz Cambage, who changes the dynamics of the its offense because of her presence inside.

“We’re pretty much in our sixth game now,” Williams sad. “The more reps we get with (Cambage), the better the feel we have for offensive cuts and patterns.”

The Wings showed some progress in Tuesday’s 94-89 loss to the New York Liberty, shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

Depth is also a concern for Dallas. Forwards Aerial Powers (quad), Glory Johnson (hamstring) and Theresa Plaisance (ACL) were still unable to practice on Thursday, so the Wings will be relegated to a short rotation against the Storm.

“They’re trying to hold up. They get a little tired,” Williams said of his team.