Oregon’s Ionescu sets NCAA record with 13th triple-double

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu set an NCAA record with her 13th triple-double in No. 7 Oregon’s 82-36 victory over Air Force on Thursday.

Ionescu had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to break a tie for the record with former BYU men’s player Kyle Collinsworth. Ionescu has played 82 games for the Ducks (10-1).

Ruthy Hebard led Oregon with 20 points on 9-for-9 shooting

Acting coach Mark Campbell directed the Ducks with head coach Kelly Graves serving a two-game NCAA suspension for allowing violations by an assistant strength coach two seasons ago.

Haley Jones led the Falcons (4-7) with eight points.

NO. 5 MARYLAND 77, DELAWARE 53

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Shakira Austin had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Kaila Charles added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Maryland beat Delaware to improve to 11-0.

Stephanie Jones and Taylor Mikesell each had 15 points, with Mikesell hitting five 3-pointers.

Makeda Nicholas had 12 points for Delaware (4-7) before leaving with an injury with 7:28 to play. The Blue Hens are 0-13 against the Terrapins.

NO. 17 ARIZONA STATE 68, FRESNO STATE 52

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Courtney Ekmark scored 17 points to help Arizona State beat Fresno State for its seventh consecutive victory.

Kianna Ibis added 15 points for the Sun Devils (9-2). Aly Gamez led the Bulldogs (6-4) with 16 points, and Candice White had 15.