No. 7 Oregon women beat UC Irvine 115-69

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard scored 23 points on 11-for-12 shooting and had 15 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu added her NCAA-record 14th triple-double and No. 7 Oregon beat UC Irvine 115-69 on Friday.

A day after setting the triple-double mark, Ionescu grabbed her 10th rebound in the fourth quarter to complete the triple-double. She also had 13 points and 14 assists.

Hebard had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. She made her first six shots for 19 consecutive field goals over her last three games. The Ducks (11-1), the nation’s top scoring team, matched their season high for points while shooting 64.9 percent. Satou Sabally led the Ducks with 27 points, Erin Boley added 17, and Maite Cazorla had 13.

Jordan Sanders led UC Irvine (9-2) with 15 points.

NO. 8 STANFORD 62, BUFFALO 55

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Alanna Smith scored 30 points and Stanford pulled away to beat Buffalo in a homecoming for Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer.

VanDerveer played her final two high school seasons at Buffalo Seminary.

Nadia Fingall scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter for Stanford (8-1). Cierra Dillard scored 21 points for Buffalo (7-3). The Bulls had won 14 in a row at home.

NO. 18 KENTUCKY 88, MURRAY STATE 49

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help Kentucky beat Murray State for the 15th straight time.

Jaida Roper had 15 points and six assists, Maci Morris added 13 points, and Taylor Murray had 12 for the Wildcats (12-1). Evelyn Adebayo had 20 points and nine rebounds for Murray State (4-6).