No. 25 South Carolina women beat Purdue in double overtime

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and No. 25 South Carolina beat Purdue 82-73 in double overtime on Sunday.

Herbert Harrigan had a basket to start a 7-0 spurt that gave the Gamecocks a 76-69 lead in the second overtime on their way to the win.

Herbert Harrigan’s reverse layup with 21.2 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 55-all.

South Carolina survived a technical called on coach Dawn Staley — which combined with a Gamecocks foul led to four consecutive free throws by Karissa McLaughlin in the second overtime — when Bianca Jackson was fouled behind the arc with 1.3 left and made all three free throws to tie at 67-all.

Herbert Harrigan, a junior, had two blocks to become the 12th Gamecock all-time to reach 100 in her career. Alexis Jennings also scored 19 points with Tyasha Harris and Jackson each scoring 14 points with Harris dishing seven assists in the first double-overtime victory for the Gamecocks (6-4) since 1991.

McLaughlin scored 26 points and Dominique Oden added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Purdue (7-4).