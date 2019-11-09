No. 17 Michigan State women topple Detroit Mercy 110-52

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Alyza Winston scored a career-high 17 points, Taiyier Parks added a career-high 15 off the bench and three others scored 10 apiece as 17th-ranked Michigan State women walloped Detroit Mercy 110-52 Tuesday night.

The Spartans (2-0) never trailed and outscored the Titans 22-4 in the fourth quarter to win going away, surpassing 100 points for the first time in nearly a year — 102-58 versus Oakland December 5, 2018.

Tory Ozment, Taryn McCutcheon and Kayla Belles each scored 10 points for the Spartans. Belles, Parks and Julia Ayrault each pulled down seven rebounds as Michigan State dominated the boards 52-25.

Nia Hollie picked up a career-best seven assists.

The Spartans also dominated the paint, outscoring Detroit Mercy 54-18 there, and 24-2 on the fast break. Michigan State scored 37 points off turnovers thanks to 19 steals.

The Titans (0-2) went without a field goal for the final 9:40 of the game while the Spartans closed it out on a 22-2 run.

Maxine Moore scored a career-high 13 points in her first game for Detroit Mercy. The Titans were harried into 30 turnovers.