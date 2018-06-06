Hayes scores 22, Dream hand Sun 1st loss of season

ATLANTA (AP) Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, Damiris Dantas added 15 and the Atlanta Dream beat Connecticut 82-77 on Tuesday night for the Sun’s first loss of the season.

Angel McCoughtry made a long jumper with 37.7 seconds remaining to extend Atlanta’s lead to 76-69. After Shekinna Stricklen sank a 3-pointer at the other end, the Dream hit four straight free throws to seal it.

McCoughtry finished with 11 points for Atlanta (3-3), which is 16-4 all-time against Connecticut at home. Renee Montgomery chipped in with 12 points.

Alyssa Thomas had 19 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (5-1), which was off to its best start in franchise history. Chiney Ogwumike added 12 points and nine boards, Alex Bentley also scored 12 and Courtney Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Connecticut, which entered scoring 100-plus points in three of its first five games, was held to 36.6 percent shooting from the floor.