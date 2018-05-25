Delle Donne scores 26 points, Mystics beat Fever 93-84

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Elena Delle Donne had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Washington beat Indiana 93-84 on Thursday night for the Mystics’ second victory over the Fever in five days.

Kristi Toliver and Tianna Hawkins each added 13 points for Washington (3-0), which has won the past six games in the series. Monique Currie scored 12 points, and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt had 10.

The Mystics went on a 17-2 run to take a 36-30 lead early in the second quarter and extended it to 51-44 at the break. The Mystics led by double digits throughout the fourth quarter until the final seconds.

Kelsey Mitchell, getting her first career start, scored 25 points for Indiana (0-4), which played its fourth game in six days. She’s the first Indiana rookie with consecutive 20-point games since Coretta Brown in 2003. Mitchell made five of Indiana’s nine 3-pointers.

Candice Dupree had 21 points and seven rebounds for Indiana. Tiffany Mitchell added 13 points.