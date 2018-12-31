Arizona women upset No. 17 Arizona State 51-39

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 24 points on Sunday night and Arizona never trailed in a 51-39 win over No. 17 Arizona State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Sam Thomas added 11 points for the Wildcats (11-1), who won their 10th in a row. Arizona had its first double-digit lead at 36-25 with 3:28 left in the third quarter and led by at least seven throughout the fourth quarter.

Kianna Ibis had 11 points to lead the Sun Devils (9-3), who had a seven-game winning streak snapped.

Arizona State shot 13 of 56 (23 percent) from the field, including 4 of 23 (17 percent) from 3-point range. Arizona also struggled from 3-point range on fewer attempts (1 of 8) and made 20 of 43 (47 percent) overall from the field.

The Sun Devils had 17 offensive rebounds but only two second-chance points.