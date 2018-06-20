Aces pull away to beat Storm 87-77

SEATTLE (AP) A’ja Wilson had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Seattle Storm 87-77 on Tuesday night.

Tamera Young and Kayla McBride added 17 points each for the Aces (4-9), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Las Vegas erased a six-point deficit with an 8-2 burst to end the third quarter and opened the fourth with a 19-6 run to lead 83-70.

The Storm (8-4) trailed 17-3 early but battled back to 22-16 by the end of the first quarter. Seattle took its first lead at 39-38 on the last points scored before halftime.

Breanna Stewart had 27 points and Jewell Loyd added 14 for the Storm. Starters Sue Bird (rest) and Alysha Clark (ankle) were out of the game for Seattle.