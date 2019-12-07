Bucks Fastbreak: Premiere matchup ends in blowout win
That was supposed to be a premiere Friday night matchup. Instead, Craig Coshun and Steve Novak are breaking down a blowout win over the Clippers on tonight's Bucks Fastbreak.
