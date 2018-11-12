Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee wins in Mile High City for first time since 2010
Video Details
The Bucks snapped an 8-game losing streak in Denver to wrap up their West Coast road trip
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618