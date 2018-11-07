Bucks Fastbreak: McCollum scores 40 to hand Milwaukee second loss
Video Details
- CBK
- CJ McCollum
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Bucks
- Horizon
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Milwaukee Panthers
- NBA
- Northwest
- West
- West
-
Craig Coshun says CJ McCollum was too much, scoring 40 points to hand Milwaukee its second loss
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices