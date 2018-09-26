[MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: Yelich launches, right field. Got a chance. This one is a home run. Number 31 for Yelich.

SOPHIA MINNAERT: It's already been a career year for you, but does this second half of the season, Christian, do you feel like this is the most locked in or most consistent that you've been at the plate in your career?

- I don't know. I mean, it's hard to think back and remember on past years. I guess statistically you could probably say that. But it hasn't really been a change or a conscious effort to change anything on my part. You know, you try and improve every year as a player. I think you learn more about yourself and about the game of baseball every year that you play. [INAUDIBLE] to coaches and teammates that you work with throughout your career, including the season and hopefully it ends special for us.

- One thing that we hear frequently from DC and from Jason Lane is how diligent you are about your routine just in terms of your mechanics and your swing, and all of your work in the cage, and the video work. How did you develop that routine?

- It's always been more about feel for me than anything. You know, I think there's different types of hitters. The guys that are really mechanical and they look at everything on video. And other guys feel their way through it, where you can just tell if something's right, something's wrong. I've been always more of a feel guy and I think it's because of when I was a kid that's just how I learned to hit.

No one in my family played baseball before, so it was always just, like, I hit like this. And I could feel what it felt like when I was feeling bad. I could feel what it felt like when I was doing well. And obviously now you have a greater understanding of what you do when you do well and what you do when you're struggling. But it still goes back to those basics of the feel. And it's still how I do things. And, you know, in the cage and your routine in batting practice is still exactly the same for me.

ANNOUNCER: Yelich into the gap, right center. Keep on running, Christian. Yelich is gonna turn and burn. And it's a cycle for Yelich. The first in franchise history. Two cycles in a season.

SOPHIA MINNAERT: A historic night for you. Doing that is something that you can't try to do. You can't go into a game and try to do that. But to do it twice now in the span of 20 days, how surreal is that?

- It's crazy. I mean, you never really expect to do that at all. I mean, just to get four hits in a major league game is hard enough. To have them be the right kind and have it all line up like that and do it twice in less than a month is pretty crazy when you think about it. I mean, there's a lot of luck that's involved in it as well. But yeah, I don't know how to explain it, honestly.

SOPHIA MINNAERT: When you hear, you know, the last couple of weeks on the road and here at home, you hear the MVP chants. And they're getting louder these last couple games. How does that make you feel to hear that kind of support from the fans and what they think of you?

- It's a really, really cool feeling. Like I said, you never expect that as a player, you know, to even be mentioned as that to be a possibility. And then for the fans to kind of embrace it and show you that love is really cool. It's really hard to describe. I'm trying to enjoy it as much as possible, but at the same time, you know, still trying to focus on what we got going as a team.

- This organization hasn't been in the playoffs going back to 2011. So just how excited are you to have this opportunity both personally to go to the postseason for the first time, and just to help the team get there as well?

- Yeah, it's exciting. And I feel like you can feel how excited the fan base is as well, just in the stadium or whether you're walking around the city, you can just feel how excited everybody is and it's a great feeling. Hopefully, we can deliver on that. I think we can. But it's exciting. It's what you play for as a player. You want to get in the postseason. You want to see what that's all about. And you just got to get in. And once you get in anything can happen.