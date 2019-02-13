Helping former military, working and police dogs live their best lives: Mission K9 Rescue
Video Details
hey were raised to work in the field among our nation's bravest men and women. But when they're done with their service, these highly-trained dogs need forever homes -- and lots of love. Get to know the very good boys and girls of Mission K9 Rescue.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618