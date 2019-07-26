After the controversial ending, Brad Ausmus discusses late game decisions and how is view differs from the call made at the plate.
Video Details
“Absolutely the right decision to send Fletch. Like I said, in my mind he actually was safe, but yea it was the right call to send him.” After a controversial ending to today’s 16 inning game, Brad Ausmus discusses late game decisions and how is view differs from the call made at the plate.
