Pena on the loss of Tyler Skaggs: “Now we have an angel watching over us in heaven.”
Video Details
After an emotional week, the Angels headed home to Anaheim for their first game without Tyler Skaggs. Taylor Cole & Felix Pena gave their thoughts on a close to perfect game.
