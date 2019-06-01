Ausmus recaps tonights success for Ohtani’s and Skaggs performance on the mound
“Yea he looked good, HR, base hit, RBI there late and also first at bat he hit the ball right on the screws up the middle, so yea he looked good.” Ausmus discusses Ohtani’s impressive night at the plate and more from tonight
