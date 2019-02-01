Doc Rivers bewildered over ending to Clippers Lakers OT thriller
Video Details
A controversial call in OT played a part in the Clippers loss Thursday and Doc Rivers was left confused
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618