21st Duck Michael Lu provides inspiration, describes road trip to New York
Video Details
- Anaheim Ducks
- FOX Sports San Diego
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Ducks
- FOX Sports West - Ducks Weekly
Michael Lu has been an inspiration for people all around the globe since being named the 21st Duck and he shares what it means to be a part of the team
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618