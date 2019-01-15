Tyler Skaggs is California Strong
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was in attendance to support the effort along with a massive group of celebrities and sports figures. The event was a fund raiser started by Ryan Braun and Chris Yelich (Two MLB MVPs) to help the families of both the shootings and the wildfires.
