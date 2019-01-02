Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout make up the true Amazing Race
Video Details
New Angels manager Brad Ausmus posed the question who was faster: Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani? We put them side by side and it appears he was justified in asking the question....
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618