Comedian Jeff Garlin explains his hatred of Vegas, brings pure comedy gold to LA Kings Live
Video Details
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Kings
- Los Angeles Kings
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- Vegas Golden Knights
- West
- West
-
Jeff Garlin's acting career extends far beyond any one show and on Saturday he took over LA Kings Live
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618